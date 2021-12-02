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Dr. Shankara Chetty and the Silent Slaughter of Humans
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72 views • December 02, 2021
The spike protein is the toxin, engineered into a vector (the virus), then delivered through mass "vaccination" to as many people as possible as fast as possible. The goal is a massive thinning out of the human species, starting with the TV Watchers and the weak-minded. Deaths will occur over time and appear as natural events (heart attacks, strokes, auto-immune diseases, cancers reactivating, etc.). All connections between the deaths and the injections will be denied by those responsible.
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