Remember the Inquisition...

During the inquisition people were charged with Heresy if they didn`t
follow the official doctrine on any subject. This movie shows how they
destroyed this man, without showing any evidence or proof of his
`crime`. It`s very similar to what happened to many doctors worldwide
when they questioned the whole covid plannedemic. The Inquisition was
initiated by the Pope and the Vatican and they even devised the torture
methods used. We need to learn from history, or it`ll be repeated. The
same organisations involved in the Inquisition are still around today,
but now they hide behind their secret societies and have control over
most governments and companies.
