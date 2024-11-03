Vivek Ramaswamy knows - Why doesn't Mike Adams?

.... somebody really should tell Mike what he's missing....he's had at least 2 guests this past week that don't believe in the globe earth theory...Dustin, and then the guy he talked to about the end times....either of them would be great resources for digging into the truth here, they could point you right where you need to go...... the answers sure are not found among debunkers.... every single one of them, has been debunked themselves. If you want to learn something, you don't go to those that don't know, you go to those that do know.



