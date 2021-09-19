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What You Can Learn From the African Hadza Tribe (Dr. Paul Saladino)
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162 views • September 19, 2021
Very Pleasant discussion.
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/19/african-hadza-tribe.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210919_HL2&mid=DM997031&rid=1268620209
The Hadza tribe are among the best still-living representations of the way humans have lived for tens of thousands of years. They’re nomadic hunter-gatherers whose diet is primarily meat-based
Chronic disease is rare among the Hadza, who remain vital well into old age
The Hadza primarily eat meat, including organ meats and connective tissue, tubers, berries, and fruit and honey from the baobab tree. As such their diet is relatively low to moderate in fiber
Raw honey contains nitric oxide metabolites that are converted back to nitric oxide when consumed. Research shows honey increases nitric oxide and total nitrite concentrations and improves endothelial function. Heating decreases the nitric oxide metabolites in the honey
There’s an intrinsic happiness that spontaneously arises when you engage in certain types of behaviors, and topping that list is the regular immersion in the natural world
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/19/african-hadza-tribe.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210919_HL2&mid=DM997031&rid=1268620209
The Hadza tribe are among the best still-living representations of the way humans have lived for tens of thousands of years. They’re nomadic hunter-gatherers whose diet is primarily meat-based
Chronic disease is rare among the Hadza, who remain vital well into old age
The Hadza primarily eat meat, including organ meats and connective tissue, tubers, berries, and fruit and honey from the baobab tree. As such their diet is relatively low to moderate in fiber
Raw honey contains nitric oxide metabolites that are converted back to nitric oxide when consumed. Research shows honey increases nitric oxide and total nitrite concentrations and improves endothelial function. Heating decreases the nitric oxide metabolites in the honey
There’s an intrinsic happiness that spontaneously arises when you engage in certain types of behaviors, and topping that list is the regular immersion in the natural world
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