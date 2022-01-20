Doctor accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation sues Houston Methodist Hospital

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A former Houston Methodist doctor is suing the hospital over their Covid-19 guidelines, asking data from the hospital detailing the effects of the vaccine and financial reports. Last November, the hospital suspended her by claiming she was spreading misinformation about Covid-19 vaccine and treatments.