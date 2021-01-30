"When peace, like a river, attendeth my way

When sorrows like sea billows roll;

Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say

It is well, it is well with my soul



It is well with my soul

It is well, it is well with my soul



Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come

Let this blest assurance control

That Christ hath regarded my helpless estate

And hath shed His own blood for my soul



My sin—oh, the bliss of this glorious thought!—

My sin, not in part but the whole

Is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more

Praise the Lord, praise the Lord, O my soul!



For me, be it Christ, be it Christ hence to live:

If Jordan above me shall roll

No pang shall be mine, for in death as in life

Thou wilt whisper Thy peace to my soul



But, Lord, ’tis for Thee, for Thy coming we wait

The sky, not the grave, is our goal;

Oh, trump of the angel! Oh, voice of the Lord!

Blessed hope, blessed rest of my soul!"