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AMLO, Segunda Parte Entrevista Epigmenio Ibarra
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5 views • June 07, 2020
Cómo de beneficia el sector de mayores ingresos, con la la 4T: (70% de la población que debe mejorar su calidad de vida, pasaría a producir ventas en el sector empresarial)
Minuto 32:04 en adelante
(1) Paz gracias a la justicia social.
(2) Crecimiento del Mercado Interno
(3) Participación empresarial en obra de Reconstrucción Nacional
(4) Acceso a Contratos sin Corrupción (no hace falta moche, solo trabajar con honradez)
(5) Que no aumenten impuestos
(6) T-MEC aunado a la ruptura USA-China
Minuto 32:04 en adelante
(1) Paz gracias a la justicia social.
(2) Crecimiento del Mercado Interno
(3) Participación empresarial en obra de Reconstrucción Nacional
(4) Acceso a Contratos sin Corrupción (no hace falta moche, solo trabajar con honradez)
(5) Que no aumenten impuestos
(6) T-MEC aunado a la ruptura USA-China
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