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Reflection - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 5
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25 views • November 08, 2020
Great Reset, crash of money, indoctrination, environmental problems, oblivious people. Systems falling apart. New normal.
What we can do?
Face the facts, see the truth and move. Reprogramming of ego. Do not acquiesce. Use your creative power.
Big change in our life and morphing of the inter-being.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/0da6840b-6c4f-46f1-9537-61482b926d82
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
What we can do?
Face the facts, see the truth and move. Reprogramming of ego. Do not acquiesce. Use your creative power.
Big change in our life and morphing of the inter-being.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/0da6840b-6c4f-46f1-9537-61482b926d82
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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