"U.S. Considering Allowing Illegal Immigrants To Join Military"
Hal Graves
With US military recruiting goals falling drastically in recent years, there are some in the defense department and Congress that want to allow more illegal immigrants to join our military.  Many concerned critics say that with so many non-vented illegals crossing our southern border the last two years, just such an enlistment policy would be foolish at best.  Proponents, however, believe this would bolster our military ranks, and encourage non-citizens to want to pursue legal status after a period of years.  My new video program, the "U.S. Considering Allowing Illegal Immigrants To Join Our Military."

