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UK Nurse Kate Shemirani vs. UK Goliath Government - You Know Whose Side She Is On!
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151 views • November 28, 2021
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani is under attack in the UK. She's being tried in the press, which they got the story wrong, her former barrister acting out, and the Daily Mail misreporting on the issue. The terrorism against Kate has been incredible, even more than the terrorism from the government against their people! She joins me in this episode to expose exactly what is going on and the fact that the case against her, as the proverbial emperor, has no clothes.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/uk-nurse-kate-shemirani-vs-uk-goliath-government-you-know-whose-side-she-is-on-video/
My apologies for the Ukraine video. It was actually from 2012-13 in Maidan.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/uk-nurse-kate-shemirani-vs-uk-goliath-government-you-know-whose-side-she-is-on-video/
My apologies for the Ukraine video. It was actually from 2012-13 in Maidan.
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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