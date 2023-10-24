Create New Account
Former DEI head exposes TRUTH about 'inclusion' on woke college campuses
Glenn Beck


Oct 24, 2023


Back in 2021, Tabia Lee, EdD, was head of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) department at Silicon Valley’s De Anza College. At the time, she thought DEI was actually about inclusion. But almost immediately, she discovered the truth: "It was like I was in the Twilight Zone." She tells Glenn that it only took two weeks for some of her fellow staff members to call her a "dirty zionist" who was "supporting white supremacy." On top of that, she was told by many people, including Jewish students, that there was a problem with anti-Semitism on campus, despite its alleged commitment to inclusion. Now, she is a senior fellow at Do No Harm Medicine and has decided to expose the dangerous way American colleges have started to view "social justice."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ir6h6tX-K3M

collegediversityanti-semitismglenn becksocial justiceequityinclusiondei headtabia leede anza collegedo no harm medicine

