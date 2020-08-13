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MONDAY - AUGUST 10, 2020 -6PM EASTERN
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EP 2060-6PM Chicago Mayor "BeetleJuice" Says National Guard Not Needed As Police Get Overrun By Mob
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday snapped at a reporter for pointing out violent looters took advantage of the lack of consequences in the recent George Floyd riots. Looters ransacked Chicago last night and attacked police for five hours straight. A security guard was shot in Chicago as widespread violent rioting and looting overwhelmed the city. The rioting began on Sunday evening in response to a black man who was shot by police after reportedly shooting at them first. https://bit.ly/3ivJZPc EP 2060-6PM Chicago Mayor “BeetleJuice” Says National Guard Not Needed As Police Get Overrun By Mob – The Pete Santilli Show
SPECIAL GUEST: Pastor Tony Spell, Pastors the Church in Baton Rouge, LA. which reaches 19 different nationalities predominantly below the poverty line. He Provides weekly transportation on his 27 Bus bus fleet, and feeds everyone who attends his service. As the deadly pandemic spreads, houses of worship around the world -- from the Vatican to storefront mosques -- have closed their doors. But a few like Spell defiantly refuse, arguing that they have a right to worship as they please, and that, with fears of contagion upending our daily lives, we need divine aid and prayer now more than ever. http://ltcbr.com/about-us/staff
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