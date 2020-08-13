BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2060-6PM Chicago Mayor "BeetleJuice" Says National Guard Not Needed As Police Get Overrun By Mob
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
10 views • August 13, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW 
MONDAY - AUGUST 10, 2020 -6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=1786253881 

EP 2060-6PM Chicago Mayor "BeetleJuice" Says National Guard Not Needed As Police Get Overrun By Mob

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday snapped at a reporter for pointing out violent looters took advantage of the lack of consequences in the recent George Floyd riots.  Looters ransacked Chicago last night and attacked police for five hours straight.   A security guard was shot in Chicago as widespread violent rioting and looting overwhelmed the city.  The rioting began on Sunday evening in response to a black man who was shot by police after reportedly shooting at them first.   https://bit.ly/3ivJZPc  EP 2060-6PM Chicago Mayor “BeetleJuice” Says National Guard Not Needed As Police Get Overrun By Mob – The Pete Santilli Show 

SPECIAL GUEST: Pastor Tony Spell, Pastors the Church in Baton Rouge, LA.  which reaches 19 different nationalities predominantly below the poverty line.  He Provides weekly transportation on his 27 Bus bus fleet, and feeds everyone who attends his service. As the deadly pandemic spreads, houses of worship around the world -- from the Vatican to storefront mosques -- have closed their doors. But a few like Spell defiantly refuse, arguing that they have a right to worship as they please, and that, with fears of contagion upending our daily lives, we need divine aid and prayer now more than ever.  http://ltcbr.com/about-us/staff
 


PLEASE SUPPORT US!!  SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS & DONATE:
FREE COLLECTORS PATRIOT COINS!  http://PetesPatriotCoins.com

NATIONAL CONCEALED CARRY http://concealwithpete.com 
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE    https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/ 
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST!  http://petelive.tv/costclub  Save America - Buy American!
WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD  https://petesantilli.mobi 

🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com    
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:  
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive 
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html 
 
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 50597  or visit  Petelive.tv/text 🚨

Get The Range Broadcasting APP https://rangebroadcasting.com/get-the-app/
Get The Spreely APP: http://spreely.app 
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]:   (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line: 
http://petelive.tv/zoom 
https://zoom.us/j/300662102 
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
 
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! 
Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli 

Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: 
Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream:  http://petelive.tv  
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
Keywords
pete santilliconservativepoliticaltalk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Kim Jong Un Calls for &#8220;World&#8217;s Strongest Armed Forces&#8221; After Sister&#8217;s Border Warning

Kim Jong Un Calls for “World’s Strongest Armed Forces” After Sister’s Border Warning

Garrison Vance
Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Douglas Harrington
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Morgan S. Verity
Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Chase Codewell
South Africa&#8217;s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

South Africa’s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy