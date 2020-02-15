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3800x vs 3950x UPGRADE and Review of the CINEBENCH SCORES #izreviews
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5 views • February 15, 2020
https://izreview.com Reviewing the difference in scores between the AMD Ryzen 3800x vs the 3950x. THe board used was the Gigabyte X570 I ITX Motherboard, 3600mhz DDR4 trident neo 32gb of Ram and Noctua NH-U9S cooler with IC Graphite Thermal Pad.
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