Mauna Loa Hawaii Eruption Thermal Imagery Slow Motion Showing Fissure Nov 28, 2022

The m.s.m. is SCRAMBLING to push propaganda narratives that are scripted to DECEIVE the population, into believing that this is NOT a major event. Yet already, within the first day, 3 MAJOR LAVA FISSURES, spraying lava HUNDREDS of feet into the air have ripped through the SURFACE of the volcano, in the DIRECTION of a major city, as the lava has flowed for 3 miles in the DIRECTION of the city of Hilo. Can ANYONE out there 'see where this is GOING'? "And they lived happily ever AFTER"? No, not THIS time.

We CONSECRATE this Eruption to The DIVINE WILL and PATH of Wisdom.

Source: Mauna Loa Eruption 2022 - Thermal Imagery

Video text: The Two Witnesses - Pouring Out God's JUSTICE!

Thumbnail text: They didn't want to 'nurse with delight' at ABUNDANT Breasts overflowing with Maternal GRACES... And so they can 'SUCK with HORROR' at the EARTH'S breasts overflowing with HOT MOLTEN LAVA!

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.