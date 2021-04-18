DR JACKSON LAHMEYER OUR RIGHTS COME FROM GOD AND THE CONSTITUTION

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Endorsed by General Michael Flynn
Sheridan.Church Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer.
"We need to have strong warriors who are consistent in their beliefs and their values, who are willing to take the hard or right path,"
Sat. Afternoon 4.17.2021 Our Rights Come From God and the Constitution