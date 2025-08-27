BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Starmer: all who displayed British & English flags will be tracked down & punished within a week
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
304 views • 1 day ago

Sir Keir Starmer stated that all those who displayed British and English flags across the country in recent days will be tracked down and punished within a week. Even their supporters on social media will face consequences.

This is some kind of surreal live broadcast.

Adding:  Trump said about 2 days ago, that burning an American flag will get you a year in jail.

More about this with Starmer: 

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/england-flags-spark-pride-concern-amid-anti-immigration-protests-2025-08-27/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
