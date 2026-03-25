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The War on Peptides — Why Retatrutide Is at the Center | Dr. Diane Kazer
Sarah Westall
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See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Dr. Diane Kazer returns to the program to break down the growing push by Big Pharma and federal regulators to pull peptides off the open market and bring them back under full medical control. This isn’t new—there has been a long-standing effort to tighten control over supplements and any emerging category that threatens large, entrenched profit centers.

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The justification is always the same: safety, responsibility, and oversight. But that argument falls apart when the very institutions claiming authority have repeatedly demonstrated their own failures, conflicts of interest, and lack of accountability. At its core, this raises a much bigger question—who gets to decide what individuals can access when it comes to their own health?

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This is about more than peptides. It’s about sovereignty, control, and whether people are allowed to take responsibility for themselves or are forced into a system that has steadily lost public trust.

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Is this truly about safety… or is it another aggressive move to reclaim market share and suppress competition?

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Dr. Kazer lays out what’s happening behind the scenes while also discussing the powerful benefits of one specific peptide, Retrutide—being hailed as the “golden calf” and predicted by some to become one of the most profitable products ever brought to market.

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Is this truly about safety… or is it another aggressive move to reclaim market share and suppress competition?

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This is a warning to pay attention—and for many, a signal to act before access changes.

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This is a conversation many will wish they had heard sooner.

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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