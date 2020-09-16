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'Kerry Cassidy Secret Space Program 5G JFK Jr. Quantum Financial Reset California Fires, ET Battles'
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106 views • September 16, 2020
Very interesting, very controversial and very fascinating interview. Fasten you seat-belt a prepare for quite a ride!
BTW: One seems to recall The TV series, "Stargate" when the interviewee speaks about the hidden space force of the USA.
BTW: One seems to recall The TV series, "Stargate" when the interviewee speaks about the hidden space force of the USA.
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