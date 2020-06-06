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La Revolution Des Sols Vivants
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5 views • June 06, 2020
Import YT 22 juillet 2015 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rk8_gaUWG4I
Chaîne YT Compostela : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2Zu8ylcaMhbg9WED6VZDBw
Un film de Perrine Bertrand & Yan Grill
Pour une agriculture organique innovante
Si le film vous a plus, n'hésitez pas à soutenir ceux qui l'ont fait.
Je vous conseille ce livre pour commencer.
https://www.terran.fr/jardinage-respect-du-sol/64-purin-d-ortie-et-compagnie-4e-dition-mise-jour-9782359810226.html
Chaîne YT Compostela : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2Zu8ylcaMhbg9WED6VZDBw
Un film de Perrine Bertrand & Yan Grill
Pour une agriculture organique innovante
Si le film vous a plus, n'hésitez pas à soutenir ceux qui l'ont fait.
Je vous conseille ce livre pour commencer.
https://www.terran.fr/jardinage-respect-du-sol/64-purin-d-ortie-et-compagnie-4e-dition-mise-jour-9782359810226.html
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