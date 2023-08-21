The Real Reason Why The Fire Terrorists Left the Lahaina Shores Beach Resort Standing During the Arson Attack

When one looks at the aerial footage of the shores of Lahaina in Maui you can clearly see mass devastation from the wildfire until you see the big white hotel standing alone looking relatively untouched by the fires wrath, while buildings around it are torched to ruins and ashes. Why was this prestine hotel forgiven from being torched to ashes during the Lahaina Firestorm? Better yet, who owns this hotel, because they must have friends in high places.
