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It's This Summer or Never ~ Time Is Running Out
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130 views • May 08, 2021
Mark Devlin voices his support for us together as humanity to stop being sheep and stand against the world wide tyranny going on. As he says...our time is running out and we need to say NO to what's happening by never wearing the masks again, and stop taking in the fraudulent PCR "tests". They are NOT tests as its' inventor has told us.
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