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“Guardian of the Strait”, World Cup Scripts, Millisecond Trades, and the Controlled Sinking of Global Shipping
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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The corporate theater is running wild. Choking global supply lines, algorithm-driven market manipulation, and orchestrated sports narratives… The only real move left is to step away from the screen, prioritize self-reliance, secure sovereign assets, and take back control of your health.


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***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: https://x.com/HotSpotHotSpot/status/2077089189426827371


Ship Sinking Hormuz:

https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2077118318088008072


US Attacks Iranian Vessel:

https://x.com/Real_JFK_Jr_/status/2078212624546992221


More Ship Targeting:

https://x.com/IRGC_Press/status/2077875511246967073


https://x.com/TMT_onlin/status/2077942591648125204


US Attacks Cancer Treatment Center in Iran:

https://x.com/HatsOffff/status/2077626377482703314


Qatar Base Attacked:

https://x.com/IRGC_Press/status/2078223000537895171


Iranian Drone Strike Bahrain:

https://x.com/upholdreality/status/2077097876363387051


US-Jordan Base Leveled:

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2078169924954992780


Trump: Chinese Meddling in US election:

https://x.com/CBSNews/status/2077953511124303874


Trump: We’re Making A lot of Money

https://x.com/TheTNHoller/status/2077814894418678174


Linsey Graham’s Sister Sworn In:

https://x.com/ProudSocialist/status/2077418320656003196

Zoolander kill the malaysian prime minister

https://x.com/DAKKADAKKA1/status/2078131686005502328/video/1



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