“Guardian of the Strait”, World Cup Scripts, Millisecond Trades, and the Controlled Sinking of Global Shipping

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The corporate theater is running wild. Choking global supply lines, algorithm-driven market manipulation, and orchestrated sports narratives… The only real move left is to step away from the screen, prioritize self-reliance, secure sovereign assets, and take back control of your health.
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: https://x.com/HotSpotHotSpot/status/2077089189426827371
Ship Sinking Hormuz:
https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2077118318088008072
US Attacks Iranian Vessel:
https://x.com/Real_JFK_Jr_/status/2078212624546992221
More Ship Targeting:
https://x.com/IRGC_Press/status/2077875511246967073
https://x.com/TMT_onlin/status/2077942591648125204
US Attacks Cancer Treatment Center in Iran:
https://x.com/HatsOffff/status/2077626377482703314
Qatar Base Attacked:
https://x.com/IRGC_Press/status/2078223000537895171
Iranian Drone Strike Bahrain:
https://x.com/upholdreality/status/2077097876363387051
US-Jordan Base Leveled:
https://x.com/RT_com/status/2078169924954992780
Trump: Chinese Meddling in US election:
https://x.com/CBSNews/status/2077953511124303874
Trump: We’re Making A lot of Money
https://x.com/TheTNHoller/status/2077814894418678174
Linsey Graham’s Sister Sworn In:
https://x.com/ProudSocialist/status/2077418320656003196
Zoolander kill the malaysian prime minister
https://x.com/DAKKADAKKA1/status/2078131686005502328/video/1