“Guardian of the Strait”, World Cup Scripts, Millisecond Trades, and the Controlled Sinking of Global Shipping

The corporate theater is running wild. Choking global supply lines, algorithm-driven market manipulation, and orchestrated sports narratives… The only real move left is to step away from the screen, prioritize self-reliance, secure sovereign assets, and take back control of your health.





TDV Telegram:

https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial

Cloudbet Crypto Betting:

dollarvigilante.com/cloudbet

Christof’s Grail Keepers & Initiations:

dollarvigilante.com/grailkeepers & https://www.christofmelchizedek.com/initiation

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Liberpulco | https://Liberpulco.com





Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: https://x.com/HotSpotHotSpot/status/2077089189426827371





Ship Sinking Hormuz:

https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2077118318088008072





US Attacks Iranian Vessel:

https://x.com/Real_JFK_Jr_/status/2078212624546992221





More Ship Targeting:

https://x.com/IRGC_Press/status/2077875511246967073





https://x.com/TMT_onlin/status/2077942591648125204





US Attacks Cancer Treatment Center in Iran:

https://x.com/HatsOffff/status/2077626377482703314





Qatar Base Attacked:

https://x.com/IRGC_Press/status/2078223000537895171





Iranian Drone Strike Bahrain:

https://x.com/upholdreality/status/2077097876363387051





US-Jordan Base Leveled:

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2078169924954992780





Trump: Chinese Meddling in US election:

https://x.com/CBSNews/status/2077953511124303874





Trump: We’re Making A lot of Money

https://x.com/TheTNHoller/status/2077814894418678174





Linsey Graham’s Sister Sworn In:

https://x.com/ProudSocialist/status/2077418320656003196

Zoolander kill the malaysian prime minister

https://x.com/DAKKADAKKA1/status/2078131686005502328/video/1







