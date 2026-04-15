BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵The Echoes of Time
wolfburg
wolfburg
29 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • Yesterday

Style: Cinematic, Atmospheric Folk-Rock, Blues-Influenced
Tempo: 85 BPM

[Intro]
[Beeping]
[Sighs]
[Footsteps on gravel]
[Wind]
[Rain starts]
[Thunder]
(Steady acoustic guitar enters)

[Verse 1]
[Birdsong]
The morning broke with a silver light
But the clouds rolled in to steal the sight
[Waves crashing softly]
[Clock Ticking]
Counting every minute since you’ve been gone
[Dog Barking in the distance]

[Chorus]
[Car Engine starts and revs]
Drive into the storm, let the lightning lead
[Crowd Cheering]
[Heartbeat thump]
Pulse of the road is all I need
[Bell Ringing]
Tolling for the miles we’ve left behind

[Bridge]
[Glass Breaking]
[Train Whistle - long and lonesome]
[Laughing]
[Whistling a haunting melody]
Memories shatter and the whistle blows
Where the tracks end, nobody knows

[Guitar Solo]
[Fire Crackling]
[Crickets Chirping]
[Nighttime Atmosphere]
(Solo starts slow and melodic, building to a crescendo)

[Outro]
[Camera Shutter]
A snapshot of the ghost I used to be
[Applause]
[Clapping]
[Crowd Cheering fades]
(Music fades to silence)
[Rain]
[Wind]
[Clock Ticking]
[End]


Keywords
cinematicfolk-rockatmospheric folk-rockblues-influenced tempostyle cinematicblues-influenced tempo 85 bpm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Hidden Hand: Exposing the Zionist globalist agenda behind Israel&#8217;s wars and the push for a one-world government

The Hidden Hand: Exposing the Zionist globalist agenda behind Israel’s wars and the push for a one-world government

Belle Carter
Saudi Arabia urges U.S. to lift Hormuz blockade amid fears of escalation in Bab al-Mandab

Saudi Arabia urges U.S. to lift Hormuz blockade amid fears of escalation in Bab al-Mandab

Belle Carter
The Coming Collapse You Aren&#8217;t Ready For: Why the Blockade Will Shatter Civilization

The Coming Collapse You Aren’t Ready For: Why the Blockade Will Shatter Civilization

Mike Adams
Diplomatic standoff: U.S. and Iran dig in after high-stakes talks fail

Diplomatic standoff: U.S. and Iran dig in after high-stakes talks fail

Willow Tohi
The Unraveling Hegemon: How the American empire collapsed under its own lies

The Unraveling Hegemon: How the American empire collapsed under its own lies

Belle Carter
Chinese President Meets Taiwan&#8217;s Opposition Leader, Stresses Peaceful Reunification

Chinese President Meets Taiwan’s Opposition Leader, Stresses Peaceful Reunification

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy