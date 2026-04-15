🎵The Echoes of Time

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Style: Cinematic, Atmospheric Folk-Rock, Blues-Influenced
Tempo: 85 BPM
[Intro]
[Beeping]
[Sighs]
[Footsteps on gravel]
[Wind]
[Rain starts]
[Thunder]
(Steady acoustic guitar enters)
[Verse 1]
[Birdsong]
The morning broke with a silver light
But the clouds rolled in to steal the sight
[Waves crashing softly]
[Clock Ticking]
Counting every minute since you’ve been gone
[Dog Barking in the distance]
[Chorus]
[Car Engine starts and revs]
Drive into the storm, let the lightning lead
[Crowd Cheering]
[Heartbeat thump]
Pulse of the road is all I need
[Bell Ringing]
Tolling for the miles we’ve left behind
[Bridge]
[Glass Breaking]
[Train Whistle - long and lonesome]
[Laughing]
[Whistling a haunting melody]
Memories shatter and the whistle blows
Where the tracks end, nobody knows
[Guitar Solo]
[Fire Crackling]
[Crickets Chirping]
[Nighttime Atmosphere]
(Solo starts slow and melodic, building to a crescendo)
[Outro]
[Camera Shutter]
A snapshot of the ghost I used to be
[Applause]
[Clapping]
[Crowd Cheering fades]
(Music fades to silence)
[Rain]
[Wind]
[Clock Ticking]
[End]