Green Energy Disaster

Green New Scam

* Weaker, smaller countries hit hard.

* Ghana had one of the fastest growing economies; is now suffering major power cuts.

* Sri Lanka was sold a fake pathway to prosperity.

* Other countries will soon look like Sri Lanka.

* Countries are being ruined in the name of ‘Environmental, Social and Governance’.

* France is facing an energy crisis.

* The energy situation is looking bleak across Europe.

* Fuel shortages spark protests around the world.

* [Bidan] blames everything but his own policies.

* Black-outs are already happening in America.

* WEF: the price of gas isn’t high enough.

* No amount of destruction will stop the green push.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-fossil-fuels-make-us-rich-country-biden-doesnt-care





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309439595112

