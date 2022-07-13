Green Energy Disaster

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Green New Scam
* Weaker, smaller countries hit hard.
* Ghana had one of the fastest growing economies; is now suffering major power cuts.
* Sri Lanka was sold a fake pathway to prosperity.
* Other countries will soon look like Sri Lanka.
* Countries are being ruined in the name of ‘Environmental, Social and Governance’.
* France is facing an energy crisis.
* The energy situation is looking bleak across Europe.
* Fuel shortages spark protests around the world.
* [Bidan] blames everything but his own policies.
* Black-outs are already happening in America.
* WEF: the price of gas isn’t high enough.
* No amount of destruction will stop the green push.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-fossil-fuels-make-us-rich-country-biden-doesnt-care
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 July 2022