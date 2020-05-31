© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AD HOMINEM ATTACKS ARE COGNITIVE DISSONANCE IN ACTION (VIDEO)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • May 31, 2020
Those that are still brainwashed by any of the 4 Sources of Disinformation are in for a RUDE AWAKENING, if they are ever able to Wake Up. When people start to realize that EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN, most will experience severe COGNITIVE DISSONANCE. When someone can not attack the information, because TRUTH is TRUTH, then they often resort to AD HOMINEN ATTACKS (aka Character Assassination). The government is the biggest culprit here, but for a different reason. The governments on earth KNOW THE TRUTH, but they serve a higher power, and thus their true purpose is MIND CONTROL. When the government can not control the TRUTH (aka information abut true reality), then they resort to AD HOMINEN ATTACKS. They blackball, belittle, defund, unpublish, frame for crimes, and even kill many TRUTHERS with Suicide by Illuminati, planned "accidents", or cancer, heart attacks, and strokes using frequency weapons. Nothing is more dangerous to government than a CONSCIOUS BEING that is trying to awaken others, because if people ever Wake Up and become CONSCIOUS, they will get rid of governments by default. Once again, the root word break down of GOVERNMENT is "GOVERN" (TO CONTROL) and "MENT" (THE MIND). The world governments must SILENCE DISSENTERS that DO NOT FOLLOW the government lies known as the OFFICIAL STORIES coming from AUTHORITATIVE SOURCES. If the message can't be attacked because it is TRUTH, then THEY attack the messenger. Instead of staying UNCONSCIOUS, how about doing some research to Wake Up, become CONSCIOUS, then protest & riot against the REAL ENEMY which is & always has been GOVERNMENT, which includes their rulers which are the ROYALS.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.