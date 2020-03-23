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HOW A JEW BECAME A NAZI RE UPLOADED
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15 views • March 23, 2020
This video (re-uploaded due to video quality issues) removes the mask from the puppet-masters behind the evil that plagues the nations of the world and discloses their hidden agenda for the rest of humanity.
I highly encourage all to watch this video and support fellow truther channel: "Jews for Hitler."
You decide.
Credits:
"JewsFor Hitler" YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC215IIShvp0f8G_R1I-S9tg
"JewsFor Hitler" BitChute Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jews_for_hitler/
Video:
How a Jew Became a Nazi - Blocked by YouTube Censorship
How a Jew Became a Nazi - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FApIFpKSdrzu/
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All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed.
FAIR USE STATEMENT
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner.
This material is being made available within this derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
I highly encourage all to watch this video and support fellow truther channel: "Jews for Hitler."
You decide.
Credits:
"JewsFor Hitler" YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC215IIShvp0f8G_R1I-S9tg
"JewsFor Hitler" BitChute Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jews_for_hitler/
Video:
How a Jew Became a Nazi - Blocked by YouTube Censorship
How a Jew Became a Nazi - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FApIFpKSdrzu/
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed.
FAIR USE STATEMENT
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner.
This material is being made available within this derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
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