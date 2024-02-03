Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Trump Wins Case with Illinois State Election Board
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Trump Wins Case with State Election Board.


Heading into the 2024 election, over half of the states in America have had legal challenges filed aiming to take President Trump off of the ballot. Let's go through an update on where these cases stand, as well as how they will be affected by the upcoming US Supreme Court ruling which is set to be made public much sooner than previously expected.


Episode Resources:


🔵 Illinois Decision:


https://ept.ms/499Vu9L


https://ept.ms/49iyNzN


https://ept.ms/4bjZ3M0

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

