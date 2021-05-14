BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Antibodies, Dr Mike Yeadon ex Pfizer Head Research Scientist explains the confusion and the lies
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
309 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • May 14, 2021
Antibodies and how the vaccine roll out affects the immune system. Dr Mike Yeadon, sorting out the confusion and the lies

FULL VIDEO
https://rumble.com/vg4inv-michael-yeadon-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
(12 May 2021)


The UK government and its chosen advisors are causing confusion about the anti-bodies, T cell immunity. Dr Michael Yeadon explains what is what.


UK COLUMN NEWS - 12TH MAY 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTBWeUI1OeqR/

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:25 - Queen's Speech

Sources:
************

Queen's Speech: - https://bit.ly/33DVYVs

Queen's Speech Video: - https://twitter.com/i/status/1392066106437812230

2019 Progress Report: - https://bit.ly/3hkDJMB

Alok Sharma Statement: - https://archive.is/Ovkvw

UK Column Constitution resources: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/search?keywords=Constitution

09:02 - Build Back Fairer, Stronger and Better

Sources:
*************

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/in-pursuit-of-fairness

Marke Carney Statement: - https://archive.is/zzzOm

Rail Business UK: - https://bit.ly/3oacHsC

12:07 - Build Back A Police State By Strengthening Censorship

Sources:
*************

PC&S Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2839

15:40 - Online Safety For Whom?

Sources:
*************

FullFact Moyes Statement: - https://archive.is/A85Eb

19:24 - A Single Version Of The Truth?

Sources:
***********

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/trthJ

PdI Article: - https://bit.ly/3w0dPll

21:01 - BBC Battle Information By Advocating Lying For The General Good

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/JuFNW

Marianna Spring Profile: - https://twitter.com/mariannaspring

JTrig: - https://bit.ly/3eGpwrO

UK Column MHRA Data Search: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports

31:52 - NHS Blood & Transplant Only 28 Days After Vaccine

Sources:
***********

UK Column Community: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/

36:00 - What Is The MHRA Investigating?

Sources:
************

R&S Mercury Article: - https://bit.ly/3tBnAVL

UK Column Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1392414596917604353

37:33 - Brit Awards Research Event

Sources:
***********

Events Research Program: - https://bit.ly/2SA5HJV

38:26 - What Effect Does The Specific Vaccine Response Have On General Immunity

Sources:
************

Government Statement: - https://archive.is/NPIIQ

NIH Article: - https://archive.is/mKolI

Science Article: - https://archive.is/Em1T1

Cell Article: - https://archive.is/ccaeY

41:51 - Bill Gates Influence Over Public Health Policy

Sources:
*************

CW Article - https://bit.ly/3om69rj

Guardian Article: - https://cutt.ly/ibFDQLd

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/CgHwj

Reported Telephone Call: - https://bit.ly/3o8sAA3

RT Article: - https://archive.is/U7FBk

49:14 - Consensus Statement Suggests R Number Is Meaningless

Sources:
*************

Spi-M-O Report: - https://bit.ly/3fgKzQL

52:36 - German Hearing Recognises Positive Role Of Religious Leadership In Africa

Sources:
************

OVal Media Video: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cHEF6ZeJU9ZlhXANwAUhQ/videos

2020 News Article: - https://bit.ly/3bkYVyl

58:39 - Ivermectin Please

Sources:
***********

Dr Lawrie Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xi2cY_-GMSU

CW Women: - https://bit.ly/3o99zxc

01:01:57 - Hotel Industry Comes Up With Vaccine Holidays

Sources:
************

UH Article: - https://bit.ly/2Qayrbk

01:03:06 - How To Convince The Vaccine Hesitant When they Have Read The Science

Sources:
************

S&S Article: - https://bit.ly/3hkZX0V

Center for Public Interest Communications: - https://bit.ly/3y5uypl

01:05:58 - A Thank You From Mary And Mikey

Sources:
*************

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/thank-you-for-supporting-mary-and-mikey

Fundraiser: - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-craney-1

01:09:26 - Media Chiefs Criminally Negligent

Sources:
************

UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/3tLfYjf


01:11:17 - MHRA Staff Working Remotely?

Sources:
************

MHRA Page: - https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/resources/

01:12:18 - Email From UK Column Viewer Raises Vaccine Questions and Hospital Concerns

01:13:20 - Study Nursing From Home From The Comfort of Your Own Home

Sources:
************

DLC: - https://bit.ly/2QbAbB9

01:14:07 - Huge Surges To A&E In The Summer? Meanwhile The BBC Misleads The Public?

01:17:35 - Another Journalist Sentenced In The UK

Sources
***********

DS Article: - https://bit.ly/2SA9yXp

Scotsman Article: https://bit.ly/3uJrkWm

13 May 2021: BE, B, UGE.
Keywords
antibodies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Researchers: Exercise Alters Brain Chemistry Within Minutes, and Brain Structure Over Years

Researchers: Exercise Alters Brain Chemistry Within Minutes, and Brain Structure Over Years

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The high-stakes battle over medical trust and parental rights

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The high-stakes battle over medical trust and parental rights

Belle Carter
Study: Vanillin From Vanilla Shows Antioxidant, Antibacterial Potential for Wound Care

Study: Vanillin From Vanilla Shows Antioxidant, Antibacterial Potential for Wound Care

Coco Somers
Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ava Grace
Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Coco Somers
How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy