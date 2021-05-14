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Antibodies, Dr Mike Yeadon ex Pfizer Head Research Scientist explains the confusion and the lies
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75 views • May 14, 2021
Antibodies and how the vaccine roll out affects the immune system. Dr Mike Yeadon, sorting out the confusion and the lies
FULL VIDEO
https://rumble.com/vg4inv-michael-yeadon-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
(12 May 2021)
The UK government and its chosen advisors are causing confusion about the anti-bodies, T cell immunity. Dr Michael Yeadon explains what is what.
UK COLUMN NEWS - 12TH MAY 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTBWeUI1OeqR/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:25 - Queen's Speech
Sources:
************
Queen's Speech: - https://bit.ly/33DVYVs
Queen's Speech Video: - https://twitter.com/i/status/1392066106437812230
2019 Progress Report: - https://bit.ly/3hkDJMB
Alok Sharma Statement: - https://archive.is/Ovkvw
UK Column Constitution resources: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/search?keywords=Constitution
09:02 - Build Back Fairer, Stronger and Better
Sources:
*************
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/in-pursuit-of-fairness
Marke Carney Statement: - https://archive.is/zzzOm
Rail Business UK: - https://bit.ly/3oacHsC
12:07 - Build Back A Police State By Strengthening Censorship
Sources:
*************
PC&S Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2839
15:40 - Online Safety For Whom?
Sources:
*************
FullFact Moyes Statement: - https://archive.is/A85Eb
19:24 - A Single Version Of The Truth?
Sources:
***********
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/trthJ
PdI Article: - https://bit.ly/3w0dPll
21:01 - BBC Battle Information By Advocating Lying For The General Good
Sources:
************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/JuFNW
Marianna Spring Profile: - https://twitter.com/mariannaspring
JTrig: - https://bit.ly/3eGpwrO
UK Column MHRA Data Search: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
31:52 - NHS Blood & Transplant Only 28 Days After Vaccine
Sources:
***********
UK Column Community: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/
36:00 - What Is The MHRA Investigating?
Sources:
************
R&S Mercury Article: - https://bit.ly/3tBnAVL
UK Column Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1392414596917604353
37:33 - Brit Awards Research Event
Sources:
***********
Events Research Program: - https://bit.ly/2SA5HJV
38:26 - What Effect Does The Specific Vaccine Response Have On General Immunity
Sources:
************
Government Statement: - https://archive.is/NPIIQ
NIH Article: - https://archive.is/mKolI
Science Article: - https://archive.is/Em1T1
Cell Article: - https://archive.is/ccaeY
41:51 - Bill Gates Influence Over Public Health Policy
Sources:
*************
CW Article - https://bit.ly/3om69rj
Guardian Article: - https://cutt.ly/ibFDQLd
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/CgHwj
Reported Telephone Call: - https://bit.ly/3o8sAA3
RT Article: - https://archive.is/U7FBk
49:14 - Consensus Statement Suggests R Number Is Meaningless
Sources:
*************
Spi-M-O Report: - https://bit.ly/3fgKzQL
52:36 - German Hearing Recognises Positive Role Of Religious Leadership In Africa
Sources:
************
OVal Media Video: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cHEF6ZeJU9ZlhXANwAUhQ/videos
2020 News Article: - https://bit.ly/3bkYVyl
58:39 - Ivermectin Please
Sources:
***********
Dr Lawrie Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xi2cY_-GMSU
CW Women: - https://bit.ly/3o99zxc
01:01:57 - Hotel Industry Comes Up With Vaccine Holidays
Sources:
************
UH Article: - https://bit.ly/2Qayrbk
01:03:06 - How To Convince The Vaccine Hesitant When they Have Read The Science
Sources:
************
S&S Article: - https://bit.ly/3hkZX0V
Center for Public Interest Communications: - https://bit.ly/3y5uypl
01:05:58 - A Thank You From Mary And Mikey
Sources:
*************
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/thank-you-for-supporting-mary-and-mikey
Fundraiser: - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-craney-1
01:09:26 - Media Chiefs Criminally Negligent
Sources:
************
UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/3tLfYjf
01:11:17 - MHRA Staff Working Remotely?
Sources:
************
MHRA Page: - https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/resources/
01:12:18 - Email From UK Column Viewer Raises Vaccine Questions and Hospital Concerns
01:13:20 - Study Nursing From Home From The Comfort of Your Own Home
Sources:
************
DLC: - https://bit.ly/2QbAbB9
01:14:07 - Huge Surges To A&E In The Summer? Meanwhile The BBC Misleads The Public?
01:17:35 - Another Journalist Sentenced In The UK
Sources
***********
DS Article: - https://bit.ly/2SA9yXp
Scotsman Article: https://bit.ly/3uJrkWm
13 May 2021: BE, B, UGE.
FULL VIDEO
https://rumble.com/vg4inv-michael-yeadon-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
(12 May 2021)
The UK government and its chosen advisors are causing confusion about the anti-bodies, T cell immunity. Dr Michael Yeadon explains what is what.
UK COLUMN NEWS - 12TH MAY 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTBWeUI1OeqR/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:25 - Queen's Speech
Sources:
************
Queen's Speech: - https://bit.ly/33DVYVs
Queen's Speech Video: - https://twitter.com/i/status/1392066106437812230
2019 Progress Report: - https://bit.ly/3hkDJMB
Alok Sharma Statement: - https://archive.is/Ovkvw
UK Column Constitution resources: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/search?keywords=Constitution
09:02 - Build Back Fairer, Stronger and Better
Sources:
*************
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/in-pursuit-of-fairness
Marke Carney Statement: - https://archive.is/zzzOm
Rail Business UK: - https://bit.ly/3oacHsC
12:07 - Build Back A Police State By Strengthening Censorship
Sources:
*************
PC&S Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2839
15:40 - Online Safety For Whom?
Sources:
*************
FullFact Moyes Statement: - https://archive.is/A85Eb
19:24 - A Single Version Of The Truth?
Sources:
***********
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/trthJ
PdI Article: - https://bit.ly/3w0dPll
21:01 - BBC Battle Information By Advocating Lying For The General Good
Sources:
************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/JuFNW
Marianna Spring Profile: - https://twitter.com/mariannaspring
JTrig: - https://bit.ly/3eGpwrO
UK Column MHRA Data Search: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
31:52 - NHS Blood & Transplant Only 28 Days After Vaccine
Sources:
***********
UK Column Community: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/
36:00 - What Is The MHRA Investigating?
Sources:
************
R&S Mercury Article: - https://bit.ly/3tBnAVL
UK Column Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1392414596917604353
37:33 - Brit Awards Research Event
Sources:
***********
Events Research Program: - https://bit.ly/2SA5HJV
38:26 - What Effect Does The Specific Vaccine Response Have On General Immunity
Sources:
************
Government Statement: - https://archive.is/NPIIQ
NIH Article: - https://archive.is/mKolI
Science Article: - https://archive.is/Em1T1
Cell Article: - https://archive.is/ccaeY
41:51 - Bill Gates Influence Over Public Health Policy
Sources:
*************
CW Article - https://bit.ly/3om69rj
Guardian Article: - https://cutt.ly/ibFDQLd
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/CgHwj
Reported Telephone Call: - https://bit.ly/3o8sAA3
RT Article: - https://archive.is/U7FBk
49:14 - Consensus Statement Suggests R Number Is Meaningless
Sources:
*************
Spi-M-O Report: - https://bit.ly/3fgKzQL
52:36 - German Hearing Recognises Positive Role Of Religious Leadership In Africa
Sources:
************
OVal Media Video: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cHEF6ZeJU9ZlhXANwAUhQ/videos
2020 News Article: - https://bit.ly/3bkYVyl
58:39 - Ivermectin Please
Sources:
***********
Dr Lawrie Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xi2cY_-GMSU
CW Women: - https://bit.ly/3o99zxc
01:01:57 - Hotel Industry Comes Up With Vaccine Holidays
Sources:
************
UH Article: - https://bit.ly/2Qayrbk
01:03:06 - How To Convince The Vaccine Hesitant When they Have Read The Science
Sources:
************
S&S Article: - https://bit.ly/3hkZX0V
Center for Public Interest Communications: - https://bit.ly/3y5uypl
01:05:58 - A Thank You From Mary And Mikey
Sources:
*************
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/thank-you-for-supporting-mary-and-mikey
Fundraiser: - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-craney-1
01:09:26 - Media Chiefs Criminally Negligent
Sources:
************
UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/3tLfYjf
01:11:17 - MHRA Staff Working Remotely?
Sources:
************
MHRA Page: - https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/resources/
01:12:18 - Email From UK Column Viewer Raises Vaccine Questions and Hospital Concerns
01:13:20 - Study Nursing From Home From The Comfort of Your Own Home
Sources:
************
DLC: - https://bit.ly/2QbAbB9
01:14:07 - Huge Surges To A&E In The Summer? Meanwhile The BBC Misleads The Public?
01:17:35 - Another Journalist Sentenced In The UK
Sources
***********
DS Article: - https://bit.ly/2SA9yXp
Scotsman Article: https://bit.ly/3uJrkWm
13 May 2021: BE, B, UGE.
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