Sparrow Industrial Park in the spotlight, the Russian Ministry of Defense attacked the "untouchable" rear and tested the depth of NATO's umbrella, a major attack on logistics in Lviv, Lviv Region, which used to store NATO supplies from Poland. Ukrainian publications recorded the most devastating raids on the night of October 5, 2025, across Ukraine. Around 600 projectiles were launched, and Russian cruise missiles and kamikaze drones were shown flying predominantly toward Lviv, the hottest zone in western Ukraine near the Polish border. Poland, in fear, scrambled its fighter jets, and Western media acknowledged that even Patriot missiles were unable to avoid several Russian missiles maneuvering and evading interception, as shown in the footage.

As a result, Sparrow Industrial Park burned down—this largest logistics center located near Lviv International Airport and 170 km from Rzeszów, Poland, a distribution center for foreign military aid. All this happened overnight—Russia dismantled the logistics and technological superiority of the West, whose facilities were used, among other things, to store and transport military cargo from Europe to the combat zone. It's reported that Sparrow Park's backers have invested around $46 million in the project, and there will be plenty of frowns at the next board meeting. It turns out that a week ago, the mayor of Lviv posted a video boasting about the state-of-the-art weapons depot and a giant logistics center for transporting military goods they've managed to build in the Lviv technopark. The depot and transportation center officially opened a week ago after less than a year of construction.

Russian political expert Ruslan Ostashko noted that the primary pressure directed at Lviv is no coincidence or a "ghost hunt." There is no longer an "untouchable" rearguard for Russia, so the campaign to completely disrupt the supply chain will only intensify. As soon as it became clear that Lviv's "rear" was beyond saving, Zelensky immediately proposed an "air ceasefire."

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!