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UNVACCINATED STATE OFFICIAL LOCKED OUT
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431 views • October 22, 2021
UNVACCINATED STATE OFFICIAL LOCKED OUT
Washington State Representative Jim Walsh (19th District), was surprised to find himself and other members locked out of Capitol offices, including his own, over his vaccination status.
#RepJimWalsh #JimWalsh #LockOut #Olympia #Washington #VaccineMandate #VaccinePolicy #GovernmentAgenda #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW238
POSTED: October 22, 2021
Washington State Representative Jim Walsh (19th District), was surprised to find himself and other members locked out of Capitol offices, including his own, over his vaccination status.
#RepJimWalsh #JimWalsh #LockOut #Olympia #Washington #VaccineMandate #VaccinePolicy #GovernmentAgenda #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW238
POSTED: October 22, 2021
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