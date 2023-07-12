CHINA'S THREAT TO THE US! The Urgent Need to Stop Financing Our Mortal Enemy

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWTUESDAY JULY 11, 2023

EPISODE - #3558 6PM





In this powerful and insightful conversation with Frank Gaffney, it becomes clear that we are facing a critical situation with China's ongoing war against the United States. The actions of Janet Yellen, symbolizing weakness and submission, have further emboldened the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in their pursuit of dominance. This betrayal of our country extends beyond economic warfare, infiltrating our institutions, education system, culture, media, and more.





The alarming truth is that the CCP is orchestrating a long march to control every aspect of the world, implementing surveillance, artificial intelligence, and digital IDs to exert absolute authority over individuals. While they relentlessly advance, we are at risk of losing our global status and the U.S. dollar's reserve currency status. The rise of the BRICS alliance and their gold-backed digital currency poses a serious threat to our economic stability.





Moreover, the weaponization of the judiciary, as demonstrated by the Department of Justice's selective enforcement of the law, erodes the rule of law and undermines our constitutional republic. The double standards and lack of equal justice are corrosive to our society and create a breeding ground for impunity.





To safeguard our nation, it is imperative to understand the nature of the CCP as a transnational criminal organization and remove the captured elite from positions of power. This includes holding accountable those who collude with the Chinese Communist Party, such as Neil Shan of Sequoia Capital and financial institutions like BlackRock, which have been funneling funds to China.





Defeating the CCP requires a comprehensive strategy, as outlined in Gaffney's book "The Indictment." We must take decisive action, from dismantling the captured elite to addressing financial ties and investing in national security. Our country's future is at stake, and it is crucial that we confront the CCP's aggression and secure the freedom and sovereignty of the United States.





Special Guest:

• Frank J. Gaffney, Executive Chairman at Center for Security Policy





Website:

• http://CenterForSecurityPolicy.org





Twitter:

• @FrankGaffney





