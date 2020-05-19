© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW CLOSE WE ARE ?? Revelation12:4 "(...)for to devour her child as soon as it was born"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
180 views • May 19, 2020
Revelation 12:4 And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.
Alan Morton Dershowitz (/ˈdɜːrʃəwɪts/; born September 1, 1938) is an American lawyer and academic. He is a scholar of United States constitutional law and criminal law.[1][2] He has also been described as a noted civil libertarian.[1][3] He began his teaching career at Harvard Law School where, in 1967, at the age of 28, he became the youngest full professor of law in its history. He held the Felix Frankfurter professorship there from 1993[4] until his retirement in December 2013.[5] Dershowitz is a regular media contributor, political commentator, and legal analyst. He is also a prominent voice on the Arab–Israeli conflict and has written several books on the subject.
Alan Morton Dershowitz (/ˈdɜːrʃəwɪts/; born September 1, 1938) is an American lawyer and academic. He is a scholar of United States constitutional law and criminal law.[1][2] He has also been described as a noted civil libertarian.[1][3] He began his teaching career at Harvard Law School where, in 1967, at the age of 28, he became the youngest full professor of law in its history. He held the Felix Frankfurter professorship there from 1993[4] until his retirement in December 2013.[5] Dershowitz is a regular media contributor, political commentator, and legal analyst. He is also a prominent voice on the Arab–Israeli conflict and has written several books on the subject.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.