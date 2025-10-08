BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
110/6 kV "Yuzhkabel" electrical substation in Kharkiv
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1324 followers
55 views • 1 day ago

110/6 kV "Yuzhkabel" electrical substation in Kharkiv.

Russian strike?

Also, In Pryluky, a Ukrainian's oil refinery is on fire. There will be more.

💥There were strikes on infrastructure facilities in Krivoy Rog yesterday, city authorities reported.

There were about 30 explosions. Local communities reported power outages.

💥 Russia attacked an energy facility in the Nezhinsky district of the Chernigov region. More than 4,500 households were left without electricity, the regional energy company reported.

Because of this, the movement of several trains on the Nezhin route is complicated.

and... A thermal power plant was attacked in Ukraine last night. This was reported by the DTEK company.

According to their data, the power plant equipment was seriously damaged.

Which specific thermal power plant was shelled is not specified.

