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Health: The incredible gift of Vitamin C: High Dosage Therapy
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63 views • April 03, 2020
We look at an article from a Medical Journal that discusses the incredible benefits achieved with very high dose Vitamin C therapy, on large numbers of people.
This is the result of the work of pioneers like Dr Linus Pauling, a Nobel Prize winner, and others as well as the scientist who originally discovered Vitamin C.
This will blow your mind.
You can download the PDF of the article I used for this Video/Audio here: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/hr-the-gift-of-vitamin-c/
This is the result of the work of pioneers like Dr Linus Pauling, a Nobel Prize winner, and others as well as the scientist who originally discovered Vitamin C.
This will blow your mind.
You can download the PDF of the article I used for this Video/Audio here: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/hr-the-gift-of-vitamin-c/
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