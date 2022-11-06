Create New Account
Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz Holds Talks With Xi Jinping
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/509447

Summary：11/04/2022 Despite the controversy, German Chancellor Olaf Schultz visited Beijing. Schultz is expected to raise human rights concerns and to discuss the autocratic tendencies during his one day trip. According to a German official, Schultz also hopes that China could help persuade Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Keywords
