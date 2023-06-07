https://gettr.com/post/p2j06uf5419
6/5/2023 【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: Attorney General Merrick Garland was invited by the CCP's top leadership to give a speech at the Law School of Peking University back in 2017. Communist China is a lawless regime, so what’s the real purpose of Merrick Garland’s trip to Communist China?
6/5/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里秀的节目】妮可：早在2017年，现任司法部长梅里克•加兰受中共高层邀请在北京大学法学院做演讲。既然中共政权毫无法治，那梅里克•加兰去中共国访问的真正目的是什么？
