Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

Former CIA Agent John Stockwell - Interview by Mike Wallace, 60 Minutes - May 7, 1978

💬 "We pumped dozens of stories about Cuban atrocities, Cuban rapists... We didn't know of a single atrocity committed by the Cubans. It was pure raw false propaganda to create an illusion of communists eating babies for breakfast."

🐻 Nothing has changed, they just turned it up to 11

Via: COMBATE (https://twitter.com/upholdreality/status/1711847607603982816?t=AczCezBF4fnYkfoltcstSw&s=19) on Twitter/X



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

