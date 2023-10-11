Former CIA Agent John Stockwell - Interview by Mike Wallace, 60 Minutes - May 7, 1978
💬 "We pumped dozens of stories about Cuban atrocities, Cuban rapists... We didn't know of a single atrocity committed by the Cubans. It was pure raw false propaganda to create an illusion of communists eating babies for breakfast."
🐻 Nothing has changed, they just turned it up to 11
Via: COMBATE (https://twitter.com/upholdreality/status/1711847607603982816?t=AczCezBF4fnYkfoltcstSw&s=19) on Twitter/X
