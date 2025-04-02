Container Gardening Sweet Potatoes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Growing sweet potato greens in window boxes is a great way to get a big bunch of almsot perpetual greens. My main focus was only for the greens. They grow so easily and have prolific foliage. Those boxes were kind of beat up when I got them and look even worse today. And I reached a point where I felt it was time to rotate out the greens and probably trash the window box. I was pleasantly surprised when I found there were some tubers in there too! I wasn’t expecting that.