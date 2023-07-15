Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian artillerymen strike Ukraine’s positions along Dnepr River
channel image
High Hopes
2636 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
59 views
Published a day ago

RT


July 14, 2023


A ‘Giatsint’ howitzer crew conducts counter-battery fire, striking identified firing positions of the Ukrainian troops, who are trying to gain a foothold in the area of the Antonovsky Bridge over the Dnepr River.


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zxqnw-russian-artillerymen-strike-ukraines-positions-along-dnepr-river.html

Keywords
russiawarukrainertstrikeartillerymengiatsintantonovsky bridgecounter-battery firehowizerdnepr river

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket