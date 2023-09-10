Resistance against God the Holy Spirit!

1Thess lesson #132. Obstinance toward the ministries of God the Holy Spirit ensures a Christian will reap misery. The Unbeliever will be on a pathway toward separation from GOD in the everlasting lake of Fire. Satan wants us to accept our lust patterns and arrogance within the Old Sin Nature, so he has a victory, and we have a loss in the end.
