CANADIAN MINISTER STEVEN GUILBEAULT TO BAN NATURAL GAS, CEMENT, STEEL AND OIL

Canadian Minister Steven Guilbeault Wants To Ban Natural Gas, Cement, Steel and Oil To Fight FAKE Climate Change.

The left wing runs all of Canada and they are dangerous. They believe that climate change is real and they're going to make all of us suffer and freeze to death in the winter without enough gas and oil because they want to reduce carbon emissions, due to Klaus Schwab telling us that we have to.

Since Canadians will never revolt, the only real recourse is to leave. Get out before they kill you.

www.FreedomReport.ca

