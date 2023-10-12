Albert Pike 3 world wars

Hi,

you don't gotta believe me on this next statement and i encourage you to try and shoot it full of holes as much as possible to see if it is bullet proof or not.

Ok here is the statement :

I really think the so-called covid19-vaccine injections/shots when they were Emergency Use Authorized and released to the world back in december2020-january2021 by Moderna and Pfizer (and i guess you could say Astra-Zeneca and Johnson&Johnson also), i really think this was the fulfillment of the 1st of 7 seals in the book of revelation in the new testament, ok here is why i believe this :

(1) So the guy is on a white-horse, so we were told it was good we were told it was "safe and effective" but in reality that was a lie, it is a bio-weapon, and some people died or got really injured from it anywhere from turbo-cancer to heart-inflammation (mycarditis, pericarditis) to clotting (thombocytopenia) like it is not blood-clotting it is a fibrous-non-blood-clot that embalmers who have the courage to speak out have been pulling out of corpses.

(2) ok this is what i googled about the english-word "bow" , see it represents deceit/lie/lying/false-truth/bull-shit



What does a bow symbolize in the Bible?

They were apparently sometimes shot with some burning material attached to them ( Psalms 120:4 ). The bow is a symbol of victory ( Psalms 7:12 ). It denotes also falsehood, deceit ( Psalms 64:3 Psalms 64:4 ; Hosea 7:16 ; Jeremiah 9:3 ).

(3) the guy is wearing a crown, corona-virus, the word corona means crown.

(4) They said it in the Georgia-Guidestones which somebody tried to blow up on July 6,2022. They said they want to depopulate the world down to half-a-billion-people.

(5) ok you may not agree with me on this one, but if you look up the word that represents the english-word "bow" in that scripture, it does not necessarilly mean "bow" as in "bow and arrows", technically in the concordance that word that got translated to the english word "bow" could mean "something that pierces or something that pierces and can be tipped with poison as in phalanx or spear or arrows covered with poison". So technically when they inject people with these so-called-covid19-vaccines which in reality are a new form of biotechnology called "mRNA gene therapy" (and by the way that m in mRNA does not mean messenger as in messenger RNA, that m is meant to mean modified as in modified RNA, meaning they used CRISPR technology to edit the RNA and they used a totally man-made artificial molecule. Natural RNA and natural DNA in everything from plants to animals to people there are 4 basic molecules labelled C or G or A or (T or U, i forget which but in DNA they call it T but in RNA they call it U i think).

Anyways they made a brand new molecule and replaced all instances of the natural U molecule with their artificial-man-made-molecule and they called this artificial-man-made-molecule "pseudo-uridine" and they represent it with the greek-letter-mu which looks like a italicized-slanted-lower-case letter "u"). This is totally crazy because this is totally untested this is totally evil totally crazy).

Anyways going back to bible-prophecy, i think you can "sort of retranslate" that scripture to say he rides a white horse carrying a syringe. They did not have syringes back then. But they did have poison-tipped-arrows. And so the translators decided to use the word bow. We can all thank the Holy Spirit it got translated to the word bow, so you do not have to believe me on me saying it could be retranslated to the rider carrying a syringe. Besides i really do not want to get in trouble with GOD ALMIGHTY because he does say in the book of revelation anybody who twists the book of revelation or edits it will be guilty of the lake of fire so please you don't gotta believe me on this one i really do not want to lose my salvation in Jesus Christ by His precious blood, check out the concordance yourself and if i am proved wrong so be it, just stick to the word bow, its ok forget about syringe.













