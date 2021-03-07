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Global Alert News - #291 - (Evil Bill Gates Fully Exposed)
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182 views • March 07, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 6, 2021
This weeks' broadcast delivers an in depth and shocking revelations into the evil that is Bill Gates. Everything is exposed, leaving us to wonder how anyone so invested in the destruction of humanity, the planet, and all life itself...is allowed to still be breathing.
This weeks' broadcast delivers an in depth and shocking revelations into the evil that is Bill Gates. Everything is exposed, leaving us to wonder how anyone so invested in the destruction of humanity, the planet, and all life itself...is allowed to still be breathing.
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