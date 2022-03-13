Pfizer Removed From the Stock Exchange - their UK Headquarters now Abandoned

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NOTE APOLOGIES for the poor quality, but I could not locate a higher rez version and was surprised that search engines do not show results on this topic, its wiped! One video on youtube also wiped. MSM not reporting on this subject.