At Azovstal in Mariupol, mines are being cleared and the former positions of Ukrainian troops are being examined.

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In addition to the old Soviet and Ukrainian weapons, shipping containers and ammunition from NATO member countries were found in the arsenals: NLAW grenade launchers, Stinger MANPADS and others