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We've not been given an evil spirit of fear!
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3 views • June 25, 2020
We've not been given an evil spirit of fear! On the contrary, the believer has been given POWER, LOVE and a SOUND MIND. It is time to rise up in this hour and rebuke that evil spirit of fear in Jesus mighty name! Hallelujah?
2 Timothy 1:7; Joshua 1:9; 1 John 4:18
2 Timothy 1:7; Joshua 1:9; 1 John 4:18
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