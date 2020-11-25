© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
49) Time to act on 5G - Claire Edwards speaking at Stockholm Anti-5G rally (May 4, 2019)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • November 25, 2020
Time to act on 5G | Claire Edwards speaking at Stockholm Anti-5G rally (May 4, 2019) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 05/05/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hayxz_GEha8
Text transcription: https://thedigitalsurvivor.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/transcript-time-to-act-on-5g-claire-edwards-may-4-2019.pdf
On May 4, 2019, a manifestation was again held against 5G at 'Sergels Torg' just like last year on April 14, 2018. New experts were invited, which is presented in the first part on White TV, today.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrCLqG0Jp1I
Many experts agree that 5G makes people infertile, worse than WIFI and 4G, who are responsible for many childless marriages. In five generations, homo sapiens cannot proliferate unless we stop the 5G insanity, which is also highly carcinogenic. Even artificial intelligence is linked to 5G with the great risk that computers take over our lives and we become their puppets. The fact that insects die out in an extreme way is also attributed to the radiation from mobile phone technology and wireless Internet. We are being abused as guinea pigs by dark and shady powers. This must not happen! This must not be allowed! The promises of benefits are intended to be just that, promises. Governments are even proud to be leading on the spread of 5G, but this is a race to the abyss.
UN Staff Member: 5G is a War on Humanity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA | https://www.brighteon.com/5edef7b0-e087-4a01-bddc-e3b81856c4bf
"Smash-your-mobile-phone"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dn97m5j0QME
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yATs5fsfOHY
or
https://www.brighteon.com/94eba2ab-4c94-4725-a6e4-cdbdffe03fa7
https://www.brighteon.com/c750aa0a-d24f-4738-b31e-d5b2d4044e52
Text transcription: https://thedigitalsurvivor.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/transcript-time-to-act-on-5g-claire-edwards-may-4-2019.pdf
On May 4, 2019, a manifestation was again held against 5G at 'Sergels Torg' just like last year on April 14, 2018. New experts were invited, which is presented in the first part on White TV, today.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrCLqG0Jp1I
Many experts agree that 5G makes people infertile, worse than WIFI and 4G, who are responsible for many childless marriages. In five generations, homo sapiens cannot proliferate unless we stop the 5G insanity, which is also highly carcinogenic. Even artificial intelligence is linked to 5G with the great risk that computers take over our lives and we become their puppets. The fact that insects die out in an extreme way is also attributed to the radiation from mobile phone technology and wireless Internet. We are being abused as guinea pigs by dark and shady powers. This must not happen! This must not be allowed! The promises of benefits are intended to be just that, promises. Governments are even proud to be leading on the spread of 5G, but this is a race to the abyss.
UN Staff Member: 5G is a War on Humanity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA | https://www.brighteon.com/5edef7b0-e087-4a01-bddc-e3b81856c4bf
"Smash-your-mobile-phone"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dn97m5j0QME
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yATs5fsfOHY
or
https://www.brighteon.com/94eba2ab-4c94-4725-a6e4-cdbdffe03fa7
https://www.brighteon.com/c750aa0a-d24f-4738-b31e-d5b2d4044e52
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.