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Climate Alarmism Kills (MIRRORED)
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307 views • March 30, 2020
Climate Alarmism Kills (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Tony Heller at:-
https://youtu.be/0rInTBhGq10
One month ago, New York Governor Cuomo unveiled a $33 billion plan to stop climate change. He could have bought a lot of respirators with that money.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Tony Heller at:-
https://youtu.be/0rInTBhGq10
One month ago, New York Governor Cuomo unveiled a $33 billion plan to stop climate change. He could have bought a lot of respirators with that money.
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