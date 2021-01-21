© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Population Control and 'NEW VACCINES' - Full talk
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • January 21, 2021
Bill Gates Ted Talk linking CO2 to population
"Now if we do a really great job on NEW VACCINES, health care, reproductive health services we can get that down 10 maybe 15% "
"Now if we do a really great job on NEW VACCINES, health care, reproductive health services we can get that down 10 maybe 15% "
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.