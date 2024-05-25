Create New Account
Did You Know There Are Different Levels in Heaven? Here's The Secret to Getting Up Higher
John-Henry Westen


May 23, 2024


Remember when the mother of the apostles James and John asked Our Lord if her two sons could sit on His right and left in the Kingdom of Heaven? Jesus affirmed her understanding of different levels in Heaven, and the Church has detailed not only the levels but also how to achieve the higher levels.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4x09bl-did-you-know-there-are-different-levels-in-heaven-heres-the-secret-to-getti.html

Keywords
heavenhighersecretlevelsjohn-henry westen

